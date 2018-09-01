× Sellout crowd welcomes professional soccer to AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – “901 Day” took on a whole new meaning at AutoZone Park, as Memphis 901 FC was unveiled as Downtown Memphis’ newest professional sports team at 9:01 a.m., before a sold-out crowd of 8,957 witnessed Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids taking down the United Soccer League’s Tulsa Roughnecks FC in a friendly, 3-2.

Memphian and Memphis 901 FC advisor Tim Howard was in goal for the Rapids, giving the crowd a chance to witness one of the greatest soccer players in American history. The match was tied at the half, before the Rapids got the winning goal just one minute into the second half.

The pre-match party. The supporters march. The goosebump-inducing ovation Howard got when stepping on the pitch. The first touch. The five goals. Every chant, flag-wave, and smoke bomb. The full-time whistle. The post-match fireworks display.

The coming-together of an entire region.

It all happened in Downtown Memphis.

Professional soccer is here at AutoZone Park.

Season tickets for Memphis 901 FC are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.memphis901fc.com. Follow Memphis 901 FC on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Memphis 901 FC

The Memphis 901 FC franchise was announced on Jan. 8, 2018 and will begin play at AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis as part of the United Soccer League in 2019. Memphis 901 FC, led by Principal Owner Peter Freund, President Craig Unger, Sporting Director Andrew Bell, and head coach Tim Mulqueen, is part of a market that includes over 8,000 youth soccer players, an established American Outlaws chapter, and strong collegiate programs. Upon joining the USL, Memphis 901 FC will be part of a southern radius that includes 10 teams within 500 miles of each other.

About the USL

The USL, headquartered in Tampa, Fla., is one of the most prominent Division II professional soccer leagues in the world, reaching a population of more than 75 million people to fuel the growth of professional soccer across North America. A growing league, the USL has more than doubled in size since 2014, with Ottawa Fury FC, Reno 1868 FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies debuting in 2017. Nashville SC, Fresno FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, North Carolina FC, Indy Eleven, and ATL UTD 2 joined the league for 2018, with Austin, Birmingham, El Paso, Hartford, Loudoun, Memphis, and New Mexico set to join the league in 2019. Beyond league play, the USL regularly features international exhibitions against leading Premier League, Liga MX, and Bundesliga clubs, among others.