POLICE: Woman stabbed in the neck in Frayser

Memphis, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the neck early Saturday morning.

Memphis police say the stabbing happened in the 2800 block of Falling Stream. Officers responded to the scene at just before 5 a.m.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim was stabbed by someone she knew. The suspect fled the scene after stabbing the victim.

Police say the suspect was wearing a gray shirt, brown pants and gray Nikes.

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.