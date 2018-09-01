× POLICE: Man robbed, shot near Hickory Hill gas station

Memphis, Tenn. — A man was robbed and shot at a gas station in Hickory Hill on Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was shot near the Save-A-Minute Market in the 1300 block of Winchester. The shooting happened at around 3:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim told officers that he had been robbed prior to being shot.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.