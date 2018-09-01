× POLICE: Man injured in hit and run accident near airport

Memphis, Tenn. — A man has been rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident near the Memphis International Airport.

Police say a man was struck by a car in the 2900 block of Winchester.

Police responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver responsible left the scene, driving eastbound on Winchester, in a black Dodge Charger.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.