POLICE: Man injured in hit and run accident near airport
Memphis, Tenn. — A man has been rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident near the Memphis International Airport.
Police say a man was struck by a car in the 2900 block of Winchester.
Police responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver responsible left the scene, driving eastbound on Winchester, in a black Dodge Charger.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.