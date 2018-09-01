× POLICE: Ex-Houston High choir teacher cleared of criminal violations

Germantown, Tenn. — The former Houston High School choir teacher who was fired after allegations of misconduct with female students has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Germantown Police Department.

Germantown police were investigating a report from March of 2017. WREG was able to obtain a heavily redacted copy of the police report.

William Rayburn was accused of assaulting a female student who was walking down a narrow hallway in the school. The student claimed Rayburn pushed her against a wall with his stomach.

Police say their investigation into Rayburn did not reveal any criminal violations.

Rayburn was fired from his job in May of 2018 after accusations that he kissed, touched and made inappropriate comments to his students. The Germantown Board of Education voted 5-0 to dismiss him.

These accusations are separate from the incident the Germantown Police Department investigated. Both the Germantown Municipal School District and Department of Child Services are investigating these accusations.

Rayburn recently wrote a 12-page letter rebutting his firing. In it, Rayburn claims he was given no time to respond to the charges against him.

Rayburn also said that many of the parents who complained were angry that their child did not get a solo in the choir’s performance.