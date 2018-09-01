× Man shows up at Downtown hotel with gunshot wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a non-critical gunshot wound showed up at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police said.

Police haven’t released much information about the shooting at this time.

WREG is working to gather more.

At the same time, police responded to the shooting victim at the Sheraton. Other officers also responded to a scene at the 1100 block of North Dunlap Street.

Jacquelyn Bland, who live in that neighborhood said they heard several gunshots.

“They was like, bang bang. There were no small guns. They were big guns and they were loud guns. And whatever we got down here in this neighborhood, they need to get out of here,” Bland said.

Police have not confirmed if these shootings are connected.