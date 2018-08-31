West Memphis Police looking for leads in drive-by shooting that injured 5-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. -- With her leg in a cast, Dakayla Anderson, 5, is struggling to walk. She’s the latest victim of gun violence in West Memphis.

“They say she doing a lot better but I’m glad it wasn’t worse than what it was," family friend Jarvis Hopkins said.

Dakayla’s dad said she was in the front yard talking to her mom when someone drove by and shot at another man. Instead, the bullet hit Dakayla in the leg.

“She saw what she described as a black male in blue jean shorts in a white T-shirt with multi-colored striping that appeared to be running from gunshots, ducking,” West Memphis Police Capt. Joe Baker said.

The little girl told police she saw the intended victim come out of the bushes and then run across her front yard. Police said two other people also saw it happen. They're relying on witnesses to crack the case.

“We have information on a possible blue, family-style car. We're not sure if it's a sedan or station wagon. It possibly had the back window busted out,” Baker said. “It would be a huge step if we can find out who this guy was that is the probable intended target.”

But police said they don’t have any physical evidence; they didn’t find any shell casings and they haven’t found the car.

Dakayla’s case also adds to an already-troubling pattern in West Memphis..

So far this year, several innocent bystanders have been shot. They include an Arkansas police officer who died in April when bullets went through the wall of his apartment and a 15-year-old girl shot and killed while walking home with a friend.

“I've been in this community 20 years. It’s just getting kind of crazy how much things been changing,” Hopkins said.

If anyone has information regarding the latest shooting on 18th Street, call West Memphis Police.