Two people shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been shot in Frayser Saturday evening, Memphis Police said.

The shooting happened at the 1400 block of Haywood.

Police say they found one victim at Steele Street and Frayser Boulevard. The victim was in non-critical condition.

A second victim was later found at Steele Street and Haywood Avenue. This victim was transported in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.