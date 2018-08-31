× Trader Joe’s sets opening date for Germantown store

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Trader Joe’s, the popular discount grocery store chain, will open its first Memphis-area location at 8 a.m. Sept. 14, the company said Friday.

It will be Trader Joe’s third location in Tennessee. The chain is known for low prices and unique healthy offerings.

The Germantown location has been planned since 2015 and has been the subject of a social media campaign to come to the Memphis area.

The store at 2130 Exeter Road, Suite 101, in Germantown, will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and will offer wine and beer in addition to groceries.