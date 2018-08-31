× POLICE: Tractor trailer involved in New Mexico crash was headed to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tractor trailer that blew a tire and lost control and crashed head-on into a Greyhound bus Thursday was coming to Memphis, New Mexico State Police confirmed.

The accident has now killed eight people but the truck driver survived and is talking about the crash. Tweny-six other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Elisara Taito, 35, says he picked up produce in Marina, California and was driving the goods to Memphis when a tire blew out on his big rig.

Taito lost control of the truck which headed into oncoming traffic hitting the greyhound bus head-on.

“I’m driving normal and in a split second, it just goes to hell. Nothing I could do. I had good tires on there,” Taito said.

More than thirty people were seriously hurt in the crash.

There is no word on where the produce was being delivered in Memphis or if the truck driver is from here.