Student attacked on morning bus ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Punches fly when a high school student is attacked on his morning bus ride to Bolton High School.

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies say the Bolton High School student was attacked when the bus stopped at Hunt Cliff and South Hunters Glen this morning.

Edward Shelton is the teen's father.

"He heard the bus driver say who are y'all?" Shelton said. "And he said when he looked up, next thing you know they was coming down the aisle, there was three of them, they jumped him on the bus."

Investigators say the fight is connected to some sort of feud. Shelton doesn't know if it is.

"Like the bus drivers said. She said there was three of them but he kicked they, he kicked they, you know, so he got a few scratches but he okay," Shelton said.

Deputies say the suspects took off but minutes later a shot was fired. An SUV around the corner was hit.

Investigators don't know if the two incidents are connected.

Shelton believes the same suspects have been riding around the neighborhood in recent days causing all kinds of problems.

"This cove right here in the last week in the last two weeks done had three shootings in the last two weeks," Shelton said.

Deputies searching for the suspects and Shelton's son, able to help.

"He did say he knew one of them," Shelton said."The parents probably need to be more aware of what their kids doing and if the sheriffs could ride the neighborhood a little bit more there presence is always okay."

A concerned father thankful things didn't end worse.