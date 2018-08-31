× Police say woman pulled gun on group in fight over Bird scooters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis woman was arrested Thursday after police say she pulled a gun on a group of people during a fight over Bird scooters.

Kayla Bland, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and released without bond.

Police say three people were collecting Bird scooters Monday evening around B.B. King Boulevard and Madison Avenue downtown when Bland blocked their vehicle with her vehicle, then pulled out a weapon and demanded they drop off the scooters so she could have them.

The company pays people a small fee to pick up the electric scooters at night and recharge them, then place them back on city streets.

The witnesses told police they were in fear for their life, so they drove backwards the wrong way down B.B. King Boulevard, a one-way street, to get away. They dropped the scooters around Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid and called police.

Two of the three people in the vehicle positively identified Bland in a lineup, police said.