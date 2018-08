× Oversize load crashes into bridge on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A truck carrying an oversize load has crashed into a bridge on I-55, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened under the 3rd street bridge and I-55 Friday evening.

Northbound traffic is affected with the left lane blocked. Southbound traffic is affected with no delays.

TDOT cameras show crew working to clear the accident.

