Memphis Grizzlies waive Dakari Johnson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies waived center Dakari Johnson, General Manager Chris Wallace announced Friday.

Johnson (7-0, 255) appeared in 31 games (six starts) last season as a rookie for the Oklahoma City Thunder and averaged 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.2 minutes. He was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Orlando Magic on July 23, 2018.

The 22-year-old New York native was selected the Thunder with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at the University of Kentucky. He has played three seasons in the NBA G League for the Oklahoma City Blue.

