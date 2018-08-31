× Memphis Grizzlies announce updated basketball operations structure and additions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the updated structure and new additions within its basketball operations department.

Working under Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace are: John Hollinger, entering his seventh season as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations; Chris Makris, entering his fifth season with the organization and second as Director of Player Personnel; Tayshaun Prince, entering his second season as Special Advisor to the General Manager; Zachary Z. Kleiman, entering his fourth season with the Grizzlies and first as Team Counsel and Assistant General Manager having previously served as Team Counsel and Senior Director of Basketball Operations; Chantal Hassard, entering her 24th season with the team and third as Vice President of Team Operations and Player Programs; Elliot Perry, entering his 12th season with the club and fifth as Director of Player Support in addition to recently being named Alternate NBA Governor; Chris Pongrass, entering his sixth season with the club and his third as Director of Basketball Operations; and Daniel Marcus, entering his sixth season with the organization and second as Director of Basketball Analytics and Memphis Hustle General Manager.

New hires within the coaching staff include Steve Senior as Director of Video Operations and Player Development Assistant, Dru Anthrop as Assistant Video Coordinator and Player Development Assistant, Nicki Gross as Basketball Analyst and Michael Noyes as Data Scientist.

In addition, new hires in basketball operations include Nolan Anschuetz as Manager of Basketball Logistics and Shane Turner as Basketball Operations Assistant.

