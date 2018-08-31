× Man struck and killed by driver at Union and Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver at a busy Midtown intersection Thursday evening, police said.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at Union and Cooper. The man was struck by a driver who stayed on the scene.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but did not survive.

Police identified the man as a pedestrian, but several social media posts indicated he was on a bicycle.

No charged have been filed against the driver.

35.134163 -89.990377