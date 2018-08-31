× Kroger working to bring grocery back to Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger national representatives will be in Memphis on Friday to discuss the possibility that a grocery, and pharmacy and banking services, could return to Orange Mound.

Kroger representatives say they are actively seeking other grocery retailers to open in the former Orange Mound Kroger location and have reached out to more than 30 retailers and wholesalers.

“We are doing everything we can to bring another grocer into the building,” said Theresa Dickerson with Kroger’s Delta Division.

The Kroger at 2269 Lamar in Orange Mound closed in February, along with another location on South Third Street.

Community leaders with the help of Rev. Jesse Jackson decried the closing as damaging to the community. A group is set to meet with Kroger representatives Friday.

“We are pleased to meet with representatives from the Orange Mound community, which was our commitment after open dialogue with community leaders and Rev. Jesse Jackson,” Dickerson said in a statement. “We look forward to seeking common ground and contributing to solutions to enhance food access in Orange Mound.”

The former Kroger on South Third was recently reopened as a Cash Saver.