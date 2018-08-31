× Juvenile shot in North Memphis found at Frayser gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is in the hospital after being injured Thursday night in a shooting.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to a shooting victim at a gas station at James and Watkins in Frayser.

The victim told police the shooting happened as they were driving away from an address in the 2500 block of Peres, which is the Goodwill Village Apartments complex a few miles away in the North Hollywood area.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Police have not released an age or condition.

Police say the victim knew the shooter.