Byhalia football team honors team member who collapsed on the field

BYHALIA, Miss. — Byhalia football team honors team member who died after collapsed on the field last week.

As they prepare to say goodbye high school students and the family and friends of Byhalia student Dennis Mitchell spent one of their final moments at a place he loved. The football field.

On the sideline or on paper.

Everyone saw and felt the spirit of Dennis Mitchell.

Playing for #66 meant so much more than it ever did before.

Fans stood in the bleachers with their shirts saying they will see their friend again.

Ronnie Hearn and his sister Jerlene Reed decided to come to the game to not only support their nephew.

But to pay their respects to his friend and teammate.

Although Mitchell wasn't physically on the field. His teammates sat right next to his helmet.

Seeming as if their dear friend was watching them play.

For the support everyone needed as they prepared to say their final goodbyes.

The cause of Mitchell's death has not been released. WREG is still waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Most of the people here tonight will be back together tomorrow for Mitchell's funeral.