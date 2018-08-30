× Women charged with helping children smoke drug-laced cigar in viral video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina police have charged two women with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the Facebook video. Police seized drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

The children were treated at a hospital and remain there for observation.

Video that is being shared on social media shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn’t elaborate.

Phone listings for the women couldn’t be found. The public defender’s office said it won’t know if the women have lawyers until an upcoming court appearance.