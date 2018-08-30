Sephora opens distribution center in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Sephora, an international beauty product retailer, cut the ribbon Thursday on a new distribution center in Olive Branch, bringing an estimated 400 jobs to DeSoto County.

The 720,000-square-foot distribution facility is located in Olive Branch’s Prologis Park. Sephora currently employs more than 220 workers at the Olive Branch facility.

“Olive Branch features forward-thinking, automated and innovative shuttle-system technology that will allow Sephora to build our network and provide more efficient service to the foundation of our business – our clients and our stores,” said Satish Malhotra, COO of Sephora Americas, in a statement. “The investment we are making here is indicative of the economic climate in the state, the great people of DeSoto County and the confidence we have in the future of our business. We are proud to be a new member of the community, and look forward to redefining innovation in the retail industry.”

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for infrastructure, equipment location and installation and workforce training. The Tennessee Valley Authority, the city of Olive Branch and DeSoto County also assisted with the project. The company is also receiving statutory tax incentives.