Pest problem closes Kirby High Friday, the fourth day in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — County health inspectors say two weeks ago they didn't find any pest problems in the cafeteria at Kirby High.

The same school that will now be closed again Friday for the fourth day in a row due to a rodent infestation.

The Shelby County Health Department says when they inspect a school they just check the food service areas like the cafeteria.

According to the health department, the school got a 100 on August 14th but then two weeks later health inspectors were called back about a rodent infestation.

Health Director Alisa Haushalter told WREG inspectors have been there several times this week as they help the district get rid of rodents and other pests.

She wouldn't tell us where they were found in the building or the impact it's had on the cafeteria but did say the school voluntarily closed.

"You can't say oh it's going to take, you know, X number of days or weeks. It's looking day today. 1. Is that the pest taken care of? And then is there cleanup that`s necessary?" Haushalter said.

Students told us they saw rats, snakes and roaches within the last week in the cafeteria, gym and art room.

The health department said they recommended the school hire an outside pest control company, which the district has already done.

The district released another statement Thursday afternoon,

"We’ve informed families that we expect tomorrow, Friday, August 31, to be the last day Kirby High is closed as a result of pest issues. As we said yesterday, crews are working to complete the deep cleaning and renovation process inside the building and working with the health department to make sure the entire campus environment meets all standards for health and safety. We will also take advantage of the extended holiday weekend to complete the work and all final inspections so we can reopen school on Tuesday, September 4. We are eager to welcome our students and staff back, and over the next few days we will be making determinations about our plans to make-up the missed instructional time."

The school has been closed since Tuesday.