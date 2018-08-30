× Person killed in wreck at Lamar and American Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly accident in a heavily traveled area near the airport took a life late Wednesday night.

Police responded to a crash on Lamar and American Way around 11:30. A body was laying in the street right in front of the scene.

Police blocked off the exit to the Loves’ Travel Stop and Truck Wash. Dozens of truckers had to wait as officers investigated.

Eastbound Lamar traffic was blocked for a few hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

WREG is working to find out if police know who hit this person, and whether they are facing any charges.