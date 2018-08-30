× Man arrested for dumping bag of flour onto 68-year-old grandmother at Walmart

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A man has been arrested after he brazenly poured a bag of flour onto a 68-year-old woman at an Indiana Walmart on Wednesday, according to Beech Grove police.

The incident was captured on video by the suspect, Phillip Weaver, who then posted it online with the caption “Pouring flower on lady’s head,” police said. The video has since been taken down.

According to a police report, it happened at about 10:21 a.m. at the store in the 4600 block of S. Emerson Ave. in Beech Grove.

WTHR reports that the woman was shopping for clothes to give to her grandchildren, and was later in tears while telling officers what happened, according to a police report.

The report says an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer working off-duty at the store responded, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.

Beech Grove police announced Thursday that they had arrested 22-year-old Weaver, who is facing preliminary charges of battery, theft, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was charged with theft of a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.