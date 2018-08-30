× Man accused of exposing himself to downtown jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he was harassing a jogger in downtown Memphis.

Fred James is due in court Thursday. He’s charged with indecent exposure.

Arrest records say James was following a woman around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Front Street and Monroe. The woman says James pulled down his pants and exposed himself as he made an obscene gesture.

Police say the woman tried to run away, but he continued to follow her.

The woman says James has done this several times to her in the past, and police say they’ve gotten several complaints from other people about the suspect exposing himself to people downtown in the early morning hours.