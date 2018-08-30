× Live at 9: Aug. 30, 2018

Johnny Cash Family Reunion

This Sunday, Johnny Cash fans will be treated to great music and plenty of stories from Johnny Cash’s family members, at a special event.

The Johnny Cash Family Reunion is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Delta Fair at the Agricenter. Cash’s nephew, Roy Cash, is one of those participating.

Shop Her Closet

A new season means an excuse to buy new clothes, and we're about to help you get designer fashions at an off-the-rack price.

Abby Phillips and Kim Newsom helped pull together an event called Shop Her Closet, which benefits the Memphis Fashion Design Network.

The event will take place Sept. 5-8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 814 Mt. Moriah, the former Easy Way in East Memphis.

Chicken wings and cucumber salad

All week we've been getting you ready for Labor Day cookouts and football tailgating. Today we bring you a grilling classic: Chicken wings, turned up a notch by Chef Patrick Gilbert.

Grilled Chicken Wings

Marinate the chicken wings

12 whole wings or 24 wings drummies)

1/2 cup Dale's

2 tablespoons Sambal chili paste

1/4 cup lime juice

Put all ingredients in a 1-gallon bag and marinate for 24 hours. Remove wings and save marinade.

Put marinade into sauce pot and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 15 minutes. Add slurry (corn starch and cold water) until thickened. Grill wings to 165 degrees and serve with sauce.

Cucumber Salad

2 cucumbers

1 tomato

1 onion

1 oz. basil

3 tablespoons vinegar

1 tablespoon Dale's

2 tablespoons olive oil

Dice and de-seed cucumber, dice tomato, julienne onion, tear basil.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and serve.