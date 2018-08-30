Live at 9: Aug. 30, 2018
Johnny Cash Family Reunion
This Sunday, Johnny Cash fans will be treated to great music and plenty of stories from Johnny Cash’s family members, at a special event.
The Johnny Cash Family Reunion is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Delta Fair at the Agricenter. Cash’s nephew, Roy Cash, is one of those participating.
Shop Her Closet
A new season means an excuse to buy new clothes, and we're about to help you get designer fashions at an off-the-rack price.
Abby Phillips and Kim Newsom helped pull together an event called Shop Her Closet, which benefits the Memphis Fashion Design Network.
The event will take place Sept. 5-8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 814 Mt. Moriah, the former Easy Way in East Memphis.
Chicken wings and cucumber salad
All week we've been getting you ready for Labor Day cookouts and football tailgating. Today we bring you a grilling classic: Chicken wings, turned up a notch by Chef Patrick Gilbert.
Grilled Chicken Wings
Cucumber Salad