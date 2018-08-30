CAUGHT ON CAMERA:Gas station manager says suspects steal 10 cases of beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Cameras were pointing right at the beer aisle at a Whitehaven gas station, but the manager said that didn't stop a pair of thieves.

Security cameras captured a white car pull up to Dodge's Fried Chicken in Whitehaven Wednesday night, and two guys casually get out.

WREG chose to blur their faces until an official police report is filed.

The manager said the video shows the men going straight to the beer, grabbing as many cases as they could, and walking right out of the store into that white car.

One guy even went back for some beer he dropped.

Terry Fowler was sitting in the parking lot when it happened.

"I don't know how you carry five cases in almost one hand. I don't know how you do that," he said.

The manager said she plans on turning the video over to police. She said these guys have hit her store before.

She's asking people to come forward if they know who they are.