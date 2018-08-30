× Frayser community center closing indefinitely due to possible health hazards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ed Rice Community Center in Frayser is closing until further notice pending results of testing for possible health hazards.

According to a statement from the city, they decided to close the center after several complaints about “potential allergens and water leaks” at the center.

The Ed Rice Community Center is located at the 2900 block of North Watkins Street.

The Division of Parks and Neighborhoods hired an environmental consultant to assess the situation and recommend steps to remediate it. Samples have been taken and a lab report is pending.

The city said resident can attend the North Frayser Community Center located at 2555 St. Elmo Avenue, and Kate Sexton Community Center, located at 1235 Brown Avenue.