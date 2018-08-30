× Carjacking suspects from Memphis caught after chase in Arkansas

HAZEN, Ark. — Four suspects in a Memphis carjacking were chased and caught by police in Arkansas early Thursday morning, according to Facebook posts shared by the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hazen police officers got in a pursuit around 3 a.m. with a stolen vehicle involved in a carjacking in Memphis.

Four people bailed out of the car around Crowley and Grove Street in Hazen. Three of the suspects, including one who was armed, were caught.

Law enforcement used bloodhounds to search for the fourth suspect. The sheriff’s department posted at 12:30 that he had been caught.

Hazen is about an hour and a half west of Memphis.

Prairie County authorities confirmed the suspects were in custody, but said they could not release their identities until the suspects had been interviewed by Memphis Police.