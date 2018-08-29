× Woman, two firefighters injured in South Memphis boarding house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews battled a fire at a South Memphis boarding house overnight that left a resident and two firefighters injured.

It happened in the 1600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, across from Calvary Cemetery.

One woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after fighters found her unresponsive in a bedroom. Another resident tried to rescue her before first responders arrived, but the fire and smoke was too much.

Two firefighters were also injured while battling the blaze. Both are expected to be okay.

The owner of the building and firefighters have both confirmed to WREG’s Melissa Moon that the fire was intentionally set by one of the tenants. There were only three in the house at the time.