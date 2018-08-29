× Woman accused of holding two-year-old son at knife point

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after allegedly holding her two-year-old son at knife point.

The woman’s boyfriend called police late Monday night from their East Mallory Avenue home. He stated he and Gracie Pollard had gotten into an argument after she took his food stamp card. When she wouldn’t give it back, he turned the tables on her and reportedly took her cellphone.

Angry, Pollard allegedly grabbed their two-year-old son, pulled his shirt over his head and held two knives to the child’s chest. She told the man she would cut the child if he didn’t hand over the phone.

The man said he immediately complied and Pollard released the child without injury.

She was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.