× Video: Man with crutch robs, vandalizes Whitehaven store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man with a crutch they say robbed and vandalized a Whitehaven store.

It happened at the Citgo on Winchester near Millbranch back on July 18.

The man with the crutch knocks down a display case and breaks it open. He then grabbed several items out of the case, throwing some of the items to a friend standing in the doorway.

Authorities said the suspect has stolen from the store before.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.