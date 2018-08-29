× Two people killed in Tate County bus crash

TATE COUNTY, Miss. —Two people were killed after a school bus collided with a car in Tate County Mississippi.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the double fatal crash happened on Highway 4 and Linwood Rd.

The school bus driver and the driver of the car are dead, according to deputies. Their names have not been released but MHP confirmed both people of residents of DeSoto County.

No children were on the bus at the time.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.