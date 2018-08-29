× Transportation fee could fund public transit, road improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City and county officials are looking at a whole new way to fund public transportation in the city, and it could save you taxes in the long run.

City Councilman Edmund Ford Jr. proposed the new fee, which would come on utility bills. It’s still unclear exactly who would pay it and how much it would be, but estimates are as low as $3 a month.

Ford said it would free up about $25 million in the city’s budget while providing a guaranteed funding stream for MATA.

“We could lower the tax rate,” Ford said. “We could also give rebates to those of lower socioeconomic status or possibly to a business that could get credits doing particular things.”

With more than 15,000 open jobs in Memphis, Ford said improving MATA is the key to connecting people to these jobs and getting them out of poverty.

He said the transportation fee could also pay for road improvements, like fixing potholes.

Pearl Black says she uses public buses when she has an issue with her car. It’s a good experience, but she says MATA has changed a lot in the years since she regularly rode it to get to classes at Memphis State.

“Some of the old bus routes I used to use are somewhat consolidated,” Black said.

MATA’s CEO Gary Rosenfeld said the agency would like to add more routes and the frequency of service. They could do it, with help from the new proposal.

“The transportation utility fee is being used in other cities, many in the state of Texas,” Rosenfeld said. “We have service at some places in the community that’s every two hours or 2.5 hours. That would bring all services at a frequency of an hour or less.”

Ford will soon become a Shelby County commissioner as he finishes his tenure as a city council member. He says he’s already put this on the agenda for his first meeting with the county next week.