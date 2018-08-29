Tigers’ Martin sidelined again after hernia surgery
MEMPHIS – The first true bit fo bad news to hit Penny Hardaway and his Tiger basketball program.
The U of M announcing veteran guard Jeremiah Martin, the American’s top returning scorer at almost 19 points a game, is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after having surgery on Monday to repair a hernia injury.
That timetable means Martin will likely be sidelined when the Tigers open practice in late September but could be back when the U of M opens the Penny era with an exhibition game against LeMoyne-Owen on October 25th. This, just another setback for the former Mitchell High star after Martin had just finished rehabbing a broken foot that cost him to miss last year’s AAC Tournament.