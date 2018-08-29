Tigers’ Martin sidelined again after hernia surgery

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Jeremiah Martin #3 of the Memphis Tigers looks on in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during their Gotham Classic game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS – The first true bit fo bad news to hit Penny Hardaway and his Tiger basketball program.

The U of M announcing veteran guard Jeremiah Martin, the American’s top returning scorer at almost 19 points a game, is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after having surgery on Monday to repair a hernia injury.

That timetable means Martin will likely be sidelined when the Tigers open practice in late September but could be back when the U of M opens the Penny era with an exhibition game against LeMoyne-Owen on October 25th.  This, just another setback for the former Mitchell High star after Martin had just finished rehabbing a broken foot that cost him to miss last year’s AAC Tournament.