Tate County man wanted for kidnapping, sexual battery

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of sexual battery and kidnapping in Mississippi.

Jeffrey Ray Hunter was last seen on Dallas Road in the Strayhorn/ Sarah community on Tuesday.

If you know where he is, call the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 562-4434 or Tate County Crime Stoppers at (662) 301-1111.