Police: Man accused of pointing gun at store clerk over change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on a store clerk after an argument over change.

The clerk told police the suspect was a frequent customer of the Chelsea Avenue Valero gas station prior to the August 26th incident.

On that day, the suspect made a purchase but didn’t agree with the amount of change he received back. After exchanging words, the man grabbed the merchandise and started to head for the exit. That’s when the clerk said he turned around, pulled out a gun and pointed it at her while yelling expletives.

He then fled the scene in a black vehicle.

If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.