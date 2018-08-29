Man starts trash collection business to fill the gap left by city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With all the garbage issues going on throughout the city one man is capitalizing on the opportunity it presents.

Roy Traylor, a Mississippi man who started his own business is stepping in to pick up the slack, and garbage, other companies miss.

Traylor says for him business couldn't be better right now.

"Phone calls a day its real crazy but it’s a blessing from the sky," Traylor said.

He thinks he started Right Choice Sanitation right on time.

"Started my own business 2 years ago," Traylor said.

Since then all the issues with bigger sanitation companies like Waste Pro and Inland waste has steered people his way.

WREG has told you all about residents complaining about their trash sitting out and smelling

for weeks on end — Traylor says he's out to end that trend.

"Business is doing real good," Traylor said.

Traylor says he used to work for one of those major companies. He's now competing with them for clients.

"I stepped out on faith but I never wanted to lose contact with all the good customers," Traylor said.

From keeping in contact to winning even more people over. Traylor says he just lets his work speak for itself.

"Right now I'm going to 13 different cities," Traylor said.

You'll soon catch him rolling throughout Memphis and Cordova too.