Man says roaches have taken over his apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man says his apartment has been overtaken by roaches — and one of them has to go.

Marcus Calloway says he spends all day swatting at roaches in his unit at Midtown Apartments in the Medical District.

“It’s all a home to them because it’s so many,” he said.

Roaches on shoes, climbing out the walls, even inside of coffee filters —he says there’s no space for him and his pregnant girlfriend to even sit.

“There’s no chilling in my living room,” he said. “None of that.”

He says the roaches have taken over his refrigerator, forcing him to do takeout for food, and to make matters worse — it’s hot because his air conditioning unit hasn’t worked for four or five months.

Calloway sent video of him sweeping roaches into a pile, and said that’s not even all the critters.

WREG knocked on the door of the leasing office to ask if they planned on getting rid of the pests. No one answered. However, they did eventually call us to say they are going to get the problem taken care of.