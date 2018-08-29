Live at 9: Feet on the Street, cooking with Babulu & Disney on Ice

Feet on the Street

A Mid-South town is giving more than lip service to protecting the environment. Germantown is literally “walking the walk” when it comes to teaching when it comes to teaching residents what to recycle and what not to recycle.

Their Feet on the Street program sends employees out to check the contents of recycle bins.

Watercooler Wednesday

It's Wednesday and it's time for our favorite segment, Watercooler Wednesday. This week we're joined by Myron Mays, Kevin Cerrito and Todd Demers.

Cooking with Babulu

Looking for something different for your Labor Day get-together? Brad Glover with Babalu can show us how simple it is to throw together a healthy taco bar.

Disney on Ice presents Frozen

You can expect Mid-South Disney fans to be extra excited over the next week: the number one animated film of all time hits the ice at FedEx Forum next Thursday. Disney on Ice presents Frozen combines great music and Olympic-level skating.

Brianne Mass is center stage. She's taken a break from rehearsal to join us live from Landers Center in Southaven.