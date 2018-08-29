× Investigators say chicken restaurant used to launder meth money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill chicken restaurant has a connection to a major drug operation in Shelby County, so WREG did some digging and found it.

A major methamphetamine organization went down this week, with 17 people indicted on drug charges.

Investigators say the leader, Vanrico Clayton, laundered $30,000 by investing drug profits in a chicken restaurant on Mt. Moriah Extended. They also say a contractor who remodeled the restaurant got paid in meth.

A source close to the investigation says the restaurant is Pop Dat Chic-N.

People at a neighboring business says sheriff’s deputies swarmed the restaurant Tuesday.

“It just looks like a regular place you would go have dinner or lunch at,” said Lynn Clinton, who comes to this area all the time and said she was shocked.

The District Attorney’s office says drugs were packaged in Frayser, then delivered to homes and businesses throughout the Mid-South.

Many of the drug sales happened within a thousand feet of several different elementary schools.

We went to the restaurant at a time when it’s supposed to be open, but it was closed and no one came to the door when we knocked.