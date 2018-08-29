× FredEx founder announced as one of McCain’s Pallbearers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx founder Fred Smith will be one of the pallbearers at Saturday’s funeral service for the late senator John McCain.

Today McCain’s body was brought to the rotunda at the Arizona state capitol so the public could pay their respects.

McCain’s wife and children followed his flag-draped casket to the rotunda where a short service was held.

Today would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday.

His body will be taken to the U.S. Capitol for another viewing on Friday.

Actor Warren Beatty, former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will join Fred Smith as one of many pallbearers announced for Saturday’s service.