× Family victimized 4 times in 4 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An Orange Mound family is uneasy after a number of terrifying encounters at their Poppen Drive home this week.

Sunday, 12-year-old Nakylen Jefferson was just about to walk inside when he said a BB from a BB gun flew through the front door.

“I heard a big pop sound, then I just – and I look at the storm door and I felt it shatter,” said Nakylen.

That same day, the family’s home was broken into after thieves removed an entire window and stole Nakylen’s early birthday gift — a PlayStation 4.

Tuesday, his mother’s SUV was broken into and a neighbor said their car was hit by a BB.

Wednesday, Shenetta Jefferson came home to find a new BB hole in her home’s front window.

She blames all of the attacks on a group of teens across the street.

“These shots couldn’t come from over there or over there, they have to be coming from directly across the street from me,” she said.

Shenetta said she filed her fourth police report Wednesday, but now is seriously considering leaving the home she and her three children have loved for nearly two years.

“Nothing is being done and me and my children are frightened to death,” she said.