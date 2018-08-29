× Family thinks 80-year-old woman was targeted in Helena-West Helena shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — An 80-year-old, great-great-grandmother was shot in her home in Helena-West Helena, and family members believe it may be because of her political connections.

Police say Alice Valley, a well-known local business owner, was shot Tuesday night inside her home on South Coanza. She was shot in the forearm and is still hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

Police say a bullet went through the front window in what could be a drive-by shooting. This is the second time her house has been shot this month.

Family members believe the house might have been targeted because they are all very politically active. Valley’s son, James Valley, is the former mayor of Helena-West Helena and is running for office again. Her son-in-law is president of the school board, and another son is the city attorney.

The family has no idea who would do it, though, or why.

Police are investigating.

A bullet hole is visible in Alice Valley’s front window.