Deadly crash victim’s brake lines were cut by boyfriend who needed pipe to smoke crack, police say

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly car crash last week in Scranton was actually a murder.

Tammy Fox, 38, was killed when her car hit parked cars and then slammed into a tree on August 22.

Investigators now say the victim’s brake lines were cut.

Troopers said Fox’s boyfriend, John Jenkins, 39, of Scranton, admitted to cutting the brake lines the night before because he wanted to use a pipe to smoke crack cocaine.

Jenkins is now charged with criminal homicide and is locked up in Lackawanna County.