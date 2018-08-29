× Cordova mother accused of driving stolen car, leaving 2-year-old at home

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova mother was taken into custody after deputies say she left her two-year-old daughter at home alone.

According to deputies, it all started around 10 a.m. Tuesday when authorities pulled Tarsha Johnson-Gilkey over at Chimneyrock Boulevard and Littlemore Drive for driving a stolen vehicle.

Her husband eventually made the scene and asked as to the whereabouts of their two-year-old daughter. Johnson-Gilkey told them she had left the girl at their Windy Meadows Lane home while she went to drop the other children off at school.

Deputies arrived at the home and found the little girl asleep in an upstairs bedroom. She was without supervision.

Johnson-Gilkey was taken into custody and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. The father was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

The child was placed in another relative’s care.