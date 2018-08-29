× Blood pressure medication recalled over labeling error

A drug manufacturer is recalling bottles of a blood pressure medication after a mislabeled bottle was found to contain a different medication.

Accord Healthcare Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, 12.5 mg.

A 100-count bottle of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets was found at a pharmacy containing 100 Spironolactone Tablets, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

“Based on findings of both preliminary and interim investigations carried out at the manufacturing site, Accord believes that no other lots of Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets are involved in this mix-up,” the FDA said.

Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets are light orange to peach colored, round, biconvex tablets debossed with H on one side and 1 on another side.

If you have these drugs, the FDA asks you to please return to your pharmacy or healthcare provider for confirmation.