× Attempted murder charge filed following overnight shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — An Arkansas man was rushed to a Mid-South hospital and another man taken into custody following a shooting in Covington overnight.

According to police, it happened Tuesday evening at the Broadmeadow Apartments.

Officers were reportedly on routine patrol when they saw Jachswan Wooten running away from the buildings. As they watched the suspect, dispatch received a call about a shooting that had just taken place at the same apartment complex.

They were able to apprehend Wooten who admitted to being involved in an altercation with the victim. He said he went to an apartment, grabbed a gun and shot the victim – Marcus Dillon – multiple times.

Dillon was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Authorities said he is still in serious condition.

Wooten was charged with attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.