400 Murda Gang member charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A known gang member was taken into custody after allegedly trying to kill a man in early August.

The victim told police he went into the Village Mart at Poplar Avenue and Avalon to shop. Once inside, he noticed James Blackburn and several other known members of the 400 Murda Gang and turned back around.

He told police he got into his car as the 20-year-old defendant followed him outside. Blackburn got into a white truck and proceeded to follow him down the street. A short time later, six shots were fired in the victim’s car striking the man in the ankle.

Blackburn was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.