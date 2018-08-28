Women accused of stealing credit cards, buying $1,500 in gift cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are wanted by police after allegedly taking a woman’s wallet and using the credit cards inside to steal even more.

The victim said she last saw her wallet while making a purchase at the Marshall’s store in the 1600 block of North Germantown Parkway about a month ago. When she got home, she realized it was missing and started making calls.

Video surveillance from the Kroger next door to Marshall’s showed that 20 minutes after the victim made her purchase, two female suspects entered the store and used the victim’s credit cards to purchase three $500 gift cards.

If you can identify the women, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.